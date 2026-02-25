Darren Mougey Weighs in on Jets’ Approach to Free Agency

The New York Jets are well positioned to rebound from a dismal 3-14 season with four selections in the first 44 picks of the 2026 draft. While the team faces needs at a number of positions, Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn have an opportunity to rebuild the roster with promising young talent.

But as the mock drafts pile up, Mougey acknowledged that the team will also be active in free agency during a pivotal offseason for New York’s braintrust. Armed with nearly $78 million in cap space (fourth most in the NFL), the Jets GM hopes to supplement a solid haul of prospects with veteran leaders.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to add some veteran players to this team. We’ve got one of the younger rosters in the NFL right now. So I really believe we are going to be able to add some good veteran players in this free agency class that can inject some veteran experience and leadership onto this young team,” Mougey explained, per the Official Jets Podcast.

Jets expected to bolster roster in free agency

This year, New York has multiple first-round picks for the first time since 2022, when the team drafted Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson. The Jets also landed Breece Hall in that stellar class with the 36th overall selection.

With the NFL combine kicking off, fans are hoping a similar infusion of talent is on the horizon. But no single draft is capable of completely turning the team around, especially after New York sent Gardner and Quinnen Williams packing at last year’s trade deadline. Facing an extensive rebuild, Mougey made it clear that the Jets plan to bolster the roster through free agency.

The team’s most pressing need is a familiar one for fans. New York is once again tasked with finding a quarterback after the Justin Fields era ended with a Week 12 benching. And given the relatively weak 2026 QB class, the Jets could turn to free agency in the search for a signal caller.

New York could pursue a number of veteran passers via trade, including Mac Jones, Tanner McKee and Kyler Murray. But there are options in free agency as well. The Jets were recently linked to Kirk Cousins after the Atlanta Falcons announced their intention to release the 37-year-old quarterback. Marcus Mariota has also emerged as a possible bridge QB.

The NFL combine should give the Jets a better idea of what veterans to prioritize when free agency begins on March 11. And those decisions will then shape the draft, which starts on April 23.

