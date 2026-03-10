Jets Solve QB Crisis With Geno Smith Reunion

The New York Jets have found their new quarterback.

Rumors intensified early in the day on Tuesday surrounding the Jets and old friend Geno Smith. Clearly, they were not wrong. New York reportedly is reuniting with Smith and have agreed to terms on a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that will bring Smith and a seventh-round pick to New York in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources," Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013."

A steal of a deal for a starting-caliber quarterback.

Smith is a 12-year veteran and had been connected to New York since reports surfaced indicating that the Raiders would be moving on. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt was all over news and noted on Monday night that it would be a "surprise" if Smith didn't land in New York, but spoke about free agency as an avenue.

The Jets are bringing Geno Smith home

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The latest conversations I've had, it would be a surprise at this point if Geno Smith is not signing with the Jets," Rosenblatt said. "Probably as soon as like Wednesday at [4:01 p.m. ET]. So right now, they can't even technically talk to him because there's this weird rule where like the Falcons are about to talk to [Tua Tagovailoa] because the Dolphins announced that they were releasing Tua. Whereas the Cardinals haven't announced anything with [Kyler Murray] and the Raiders haven't announced anything with Geno."

Instead, the Jets bring a new clear-cut starter to town to fit Frank Reich's system. Smith is a pocket-passer who revived his career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. In 2022, he became a starter for the first time since 2014 in New York. That season, he racked up 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for Seattle.

Now, he will try to help turn around a Jets offense that struggled mightily in 2025. This may not be the type of move that will bring the Jets to Super Bowl contention right away, but there isn't a better bridge option than Smith right now. And now he is coming home.