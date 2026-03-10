Jets Offseason Takes Wild Turn After Geno Smith Shocker

The New York Jets made a few big moves to open up the early tampering period of free agency. They added to the defense in a big way with players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai agreeing to deals with the Jets.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets found their quarterback, too, as they agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Geno Smith and a 2026 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth round pick.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday. "Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013."

This trade will have a huge ripple effect on the rest of the Jets offseason.

Free agency impact

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This move will take the Jets out of the running for free agents like Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray. They likely won't be in play for Joe Flacco or any other quarterback who's looking to start with their new team.

But they could be in the market for a backup quarterback. They've been closely linked to Carson Wentz. Adding Wentz and Smith as the next two quarterbacks on the roster would be a breath of fresh air.

The Jets could also opt to keep Justin Fields as the backup and/or competition for the starting job with Smith.

NFL Draft impact

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This move shouldn't change the Jets NFL draft strategy too much. They likely weren't going to target a quarterback at pick No. 2 or pick No. 16 either way.

But if Ty Simpson falls to them at pick No. 33 or pick No. 44, they could be in play there.

Still, adding Smith likely means the Jets are going to wait until 2027 to pursue their franchise quarterback. They have three first round picks next season, so the most likely outcome sees Smith start for a year or two in New York while the front office pursues its franchise starter in next year's draft.

The Jets have finally got their guy. It'll be interesting to see how Smith looks with the Jets in his second stint in New York.