Jets Undrafted Success Retires at 27 Years Old

The New York Jets haven't had as much success in the standings as they have likely hoped for over the last few years, but the franchise have hit a few home runs in the National Football League and undrafted free agent market.

One example was defensive end Bryce Huff. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2020 season, made the team and went on to play four seasons in New York, including a 10-sack campaign in 2023. Afterward, he had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. On Thursday, though, Huff announced his retirement from the National Football League after six seasons at 27 years old.

The former Jet is retiring

Oct 8, 2021; Ware, England, United Kingdom; New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff (47) during a practice at the Manor Marriott Hotel and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I'm retiring from football," Huff said in a video posted to Instagram. "I started playing football when I was four years old. Growing up I wasn't the biggest or the strongest and I didn't have many friends. All I really had was the game. Football kept me grounded. It gave me something to hold on to. For a long time, people didn't see much of me until about eighth grade when Coach Mass came into my life.

He changed the way I viewed myself in the game. From that point on, I put everything I had into football. I was about 5'7'' at the time praying to God to give me just enough height to make it to college and he did. I worked my way to coming a leader on my team. We won two State Championships and built friendships that still mean everything to me. ...

"I entered the NFL with a massive chip on my shoulder and signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. ..."

You can see the entire video below.

While Huff's playing career may be over, it sounds like he already has a gig lined up. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he is starting a company called "Neighborstone" to help build safety infrastructure.

"Bryce Huff announced that he is starting a company called Neighborstone, which will build safety infrastructure to help with fire risk on lithium ion batteries," Schefter wrote.

From being an undrafted free agent with the Jets, to going on and having a six-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, that's certainly a successful career.