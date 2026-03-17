NFL Mock Draft: Jets Trade Pick No. 2 to Titans, Select Two Elite Defenders

The New York Jets and Tennessee Titans made a significant, player-for-player trade while in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

New York acquired interior defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat in exchange for pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II. While it's uncommon for teams to trade with each other multiple times within a few weeks, it is still possible. That's exactly what happened in PFF's Gordon McGuinness' latest mock draft, which had New York trading down from pick No. 2 to Tennessee's pick No. 4, while gaining a significant draft haul for moving back.

The trade: Jets acquire Titans' pick Nos. 4, 35, and 101 in exchange for pick No. 2

Pick No. 4: Arvell Reese, EDGE/LB, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The trade-down works out perfectly for the Jets, who still land Reese with the fourth overall pick," McGuinness wrote. "Reese himself said recently that he believes he is an edge rusher, despite playing just 138 pass-rushing snaps in college."

As McGuinness noted, Reese did play just 138 pass-rushing snaps at Ohio State, but 34 of those 138 snaps resulted in quarterback hits. Reese also earned the Big Ten linebacker of the year award.

If New York were to take a chance on him, Reese would be strategically utilized in an Aaron Glenn defensive system, much like a chess piece. The Jets would have the flexibility to send Reese to rush the passer while simultaneously dropping into the box and even into coverage at times.

Landing Reese two picks later than they're already expected to and also picking up significant draft compensation would be a significant win for New York if they could pull this off come late April.

Pick No. 16: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Arvell Reese already in tow, the Jets look to the defensive backfield with their second first-round pick," McGuinness said. "McCoy missed all of the 2025 season, but his 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2024 ranked ninth among 495 qualifying cornerbacks in college football."

McCoy was only 19 when he last played in a college football game, dominating the SEC at nearly high-school age.

There's no questioning McCoy's first-round projection, but it'll be a matter of if he can stay healthy. McCoy suffered a torn ACL in January 2025 during offseason training and ensured that he didn't rush his return, opting not to play in the 2025 season, though he was cleared.

All eyes will be on what McCoy looks like on the field at Tennessee's Pro Day on March 31. It'll be the first time he's showcased his talents in front of scouts since the 2024 College Football Playoffs.