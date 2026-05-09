Why the 2027 Jets are the Biggest Winners of the Breece Hall Contract Extension

The Jets have done a great job this offseason of not only building for the present, but also for the future. They acquired T’Vondre Sweat in a trade from the Tennessee Titans, didn’t give out a bunch of huge free-agent contracts, and hit a home run in the 2026 NFL Draft, landing potentially multiple Day 1 starters.

If things go to plan this season, the 2027 Jets could be one of the more exciting teams in the league, no matter who the starting quarterback is. However, one question New York fans wanted answered was whether star running back Breece Hall will be part of that future. Hall was given the franchise tag in March, opening the door for the two sides to agree on a new deal by the July 15 deadline.

On Friday, the Jets quelled those fears, signing Hall to a three-year, $45.75 million extension, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Hall is now the third-highest-paid running back in the league with an average annual value of $15.25 million, putting him only behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million).

Breece Hall's $15.25M APY would make him the third-highest paid running back, behind Saquon Barkley ($20.6M) and Christian McCaffrey ($19M). #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 8, 2026

That is an impressive tier of running backs to be part of, and the Jets hope Hall can elevate his game to those levels of Barkley and McCaffrey, not only this season but down the road.

Jets’ future is continuing to take shape with Breece Hall's new deal signed

With Hall paid for the next three seasons, the Jets’ offense is intact from a skill positions standpoint. Now the only thing the Jets will have to worry about is whether Geno Smith can prove he can be a starter after this year, or if they will draft a quarterback with one of their three picks in the 2027 draft.

Last year, Hall had his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign as a pro, despite a revolving door at quarterback. He was one of the few bright spots, racking up 1,065 yards and four touchdowns on 265 carries. Hall added 36 receptions (48 targets) for 350 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield as a pass catcher.

From now on, the hope is that Hall won’t have to be used that often in the passing game, especially if Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, and Mason Taylor are doing their jobs. All of those guys except Wilson are on rookie contracts with two or more years remaining, making Hall's deal even easier to swallow.

The Jets likely won't have to rely often on Breece Hall in the passing game due to the solid group of pass-catchers they've assembled. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While there’s a buzz around this 2026 team, 2027 has promise as well. The Jets could draft a QB, which is supposed to be a better class than this year’s. Or in a plot twist, New York could roll with Cade Klubnik.

In our first mock draft for 2027, our Stathi Savvidis has the Jets taking Arch Manning with the No. 3 overall pick. Could you imagine Manning’s dual-threat ability paired with Hall in the backfield, plus the weapons at WR and TE? Not to mention having two budding stars on the offensive line at Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou.

After locking up Breece Hall, the #Jets have ideal surrounding personnel to drop a young QB into. Two bookend tackles in Fashanu and Membou. Garrett Wilson + newly drafted Omar Cooper Jr. and the TE duo of Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) May 8, 2026

It wouldn’t be a terrible situation at all, as Manning would be walking into a situation where he’ll have a running back who has been available thus far in his career and is dynamic as a rusher and runner, and a talented group of pass catchers. That's without mentioning all the young talent on the defensive side of the ball, headlined by David Bailey.

You couldn’t ask for a better situation if you are Manning or any other rookie QB who could step foot into Florham Park. Imagine if that rookie QB next season shows promise; it allows the Jets to spend more in free agency or re-sign guys to build around said player.

For how bad things were for the Jets last season, this offseason has been a pleasant surprise, and one that could catapult them to great heights in 2027 and beyond.