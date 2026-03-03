NFL Mock Trade: Jets Send Draft Pick to Giants for Star Edge Rusher

The New York Jets recently swung a big trade that sent Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for T'Vondre Sweat. This deal helped their interior defensive line in a big way, but it also crushed the depth at edge rusher.

The Jets will almost certainly draft an edge rusher with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, but they're also going to need to explore trades for edge rushers to bolster the talent and depth.

SNY's Connor Hughes, who covers both the Jets and the New York Giants, recently suggested the Giants would trade edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux this offseason. Hughes also hinted that he wouldn't be worth more than a fourth-round pick in a deal.

"Schoen drafted Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022. He recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023, but a deeper look at the production suggests much of it came from being in the right place at the right time," Hughes wrote. "In his other three seasons, he has not surpassed 5.5 sacks or eight quarterback hits. During the Combine, the Jets traded Jermaine Johnson (another first-round defensive end from Thibodeaux’s draft class) for nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat.

"Sources told SNY the Jets did not receive any Day 2 offers for Johnson. Most league sources SNY contacted found it difficult to envision a team parting with more than a fourth-round pick for Thibodeaux. The question for the Giants: is that compensation, along with $14.75 million in salary cap relief, sufficient? League sources expect New York to ultimately move him."

Kayvon Thibodeaux would fit perfectly with the Jets

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) looks on before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mock trade: Jets send 2026 fourth round pick to Giants for edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

The Jets shouldn't be aggressively buying in trades because they're seemingly far away from contending for a playoff spot, but Thibodeaux should be an exception for a few reasons.

First of all, the asking price of a fourth round pick or less is very affordable. The Jets have plenty of draft capital to spend in a potential deal.

Thibodeaux also isn't a short-term addition, as long as the Jets are willing to pay up on a new contract. He's only 25 years old and has flashed signs of dominance, including 11 1/2 sacks in the 2023 season. He would slot in alongside the No. 2 pick, assuming it's used on an edge rusher, and Will McDonald IV.

This would give the Jets three potential stars rushing the passer. If they go after Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick, they could use him in a hybrid role like he was used at Ohio State, which could get all three edge rushers on the field at the same time.

Either way, Thibodeaux is a name to keep an eye on for the Jets.