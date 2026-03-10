Jets Not Done Adding to Roster After Geno Smith Trade Addition

The New York Jets came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. They dove into the trade market and free agency to fill all of the worst spots on their roster.

New York added T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick in a pair of trades. In free agency's early tampering period, the Jets opted to land players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai, among others. On Tuesday, they found their quarterback for the 2026 season, too.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire quarterback Geno Smith.

"Trade: the Raiders are sending QB Geno Smith and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 6th-round pick, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday. "Smith returns to the team for which he started his NFL career for in 2013."

What does this deal mean for the Jets? What's next?

Jets in the mix for Carson Wentz as a backup

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Jets need to find a backup quarterback now. They could turn to Justin Fields as their backup, as they haven't cut ties with him yet. Fields could work as the $20 million backup, but the Jets could still look to cut him.

SNY's Jets insider Connor Hughes recently suggested the Jets could pursue Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz as the backup to Smith.

"Sources: Now that the Jets have their starter (Geno Smith), they will turn their attention to the No. 2 job," Hughes wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday. "Carson Wentz is squarely in the mix there."

Wentz worked with Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran signal caller could be the perfect option to slot in as the backup in New York.

Jets still need to add a wide receiver

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets also need to add a wide receiver to their roster and it's likely going to come in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Though the Jets will probably select an edge rusher at pick No. 2, wide receiver is certainly in play at pick No. 16.

USC's Makai Lemon and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson could both make sense at this pick if they're on the board. Chris Bell and Chris Brazzell II could be potential targets in the second round. Either way, the Jets will likely select a wide receiver with one of their first four draft picks across the first two rounds in the NFL draft.