Packers Breakout QB Linked to Desperate Jets in Free Agency

The New York Jets are coming off a disastrous season that was led by horrendous quarterback play from Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook. While Fields may have a future in the NFL, it doesn't seem like it will be as the Jets starter.

As a result, the Jets will need to find a new quarterback in the coming months if they want to give themselves a chance to win and develop their young players. Luckily for New York, they have quite a bit of cap space to spend.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently suggested the Jets should use their abundance of cap space to sign Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis this offseason.

Jets need to pursue Malik Willis in free agency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"With a new offensive coordinator in Frank Reich, Glenn should push for another addition at quarterback who can beat Justin Fields for the starting job. Taylor will be a free agent ahead of his age-37 term," Moton wrote. "Malik Willis improved during his two-year run with the Green Bay Packers. In 11 games, which included three starts, with the Tennessee Titans, he didn't throw a touchdown pass but tossed three interceptions. In Green Bay, the 2022 third-rounder filled in well for Jordan Love, throwing for six touchdowns in 11 outings (three starts).

"In a full-time starting role, Willis could blossom into a dynamic playmaker. If he doesn't, Glenn may have to cross his fingers and hope to keep his job, but the 53-year-old lead skipper should gamble on the dual-threat signal-caller's upside."

The Jets need to do something to solve their quarterback issue. At this point, they're desperate.

Signing Willis feels like the most realistic route. Trading for Kyler Murray might cost too much for their liking. Trading for Tua Tagovailoa doesn't make any sense. Kirk Cousins doesn't make them much better for the future.

But Willis has the perfect mix of long term potential and current day production to make sense. There's some risk that he struggles in the same way Fields did in New York, but the Jets should be willing to take the risk. The worst-case scenario sees them take their franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to be loaded with quarterback talent.

