Kyler Murray, Three Others Emerge as Jets’ QB Candidates

The New York Jets' quarterback room is going to get a lot of buzz this offseason.

That's because it's completely up in the air. So much so that ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said New York "probably has the worst quarterback outlook in the league." That's not where you want to be, but the Jets did bring in Frank Reich to be the team's offensive coordinator this offseason and he's had success throughout his career working with quarterbacks.

Over the next few months, it'll be discussed at length who could come in and help, if the team ultimately decides to move on from Justin Fields. On Friday, ESPN shared a column in which an insider from each team broke down the biggest question revolving around that franchise. For New York, ESPN's Rich Cimini unsurprisingly pointed to the quarterback room. What stood out, though, was the fact that he said the team "will look" to acquire one or maybe even two veterans and then laid out a handful of options to keep an eye on.

The Jets need to chart a path forward

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"New York Jets," Cimini wrote. "How will the Jets reset at quarterback? This could be a make-or-break question for coach Aaron Glenn. Justin Fields and Brady Cook are under contract, though neither is guaranteed to be on the roster because both played poorly in 2025. The Jets will look to acquire one, possibly two veterans.

"Names to watch include Malik Willis, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett. The latter three are under contract, but could become available through a trade or release. If they add the best bridge QB available for 2026, they can hope to find their long-term answer in the 2027 draft -- New York will have three first-round picks next year."

As the rumors around the quarterback room have grown, all four of these guys have consistently popped up. Willis is an intriguing pending free agent, but arguably would be a dice roll almost to the level of Fields' last offseason, but with significantly less game experience. He has made six starts in the NFL. Before joining the Jets, Fields had made 44 starts.

Cousins, Murray and even Brissett would all be a more stable addition. At this point, you pretty much know what you'd be getting with the three. Murray is young and still has significant upside, but he's been around long enough to know he can look like the best quarterback in the league at times, and mightily struggle at other times. Cousins and Brissett have been around a long time. Both are pocket-passers in the back-half of their careers.

Murray arguably would be the best if you're thinking about more than just 2026. If you're planning just for the 2026 season and then planning to use the 2027 draft to land the long-term option, then Cousins would be the best option.

