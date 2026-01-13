Shocking Jets Trade Idea Brings $212M Rival Quarterback To New York

The New York Jets are in a very bad spot as a franchise right now.

In this league, there's almost no way to win without a franchise quarterback and the Jets don't have one. They're expected to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, but there's a chance this quarterback prospect isn't ready to start from day one.

As a result, the Jets could opt to make a move or two in free agency or on the trade block to bolster their quarterback room while also taking one in the draft, but who could they be targeting?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a shocking trade idea that would send Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, 2027 second-round pick, and salary compensation to the Jets in exchange for 2027 fifth-round pick.

Could the Jets trade for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa?

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"For all of Tua Tagovailoa's faults, he is 44-32 as a starter. Tagovailoa said he would be open to a fresh start after a season in which he ended on the bench. The only problem is that he's only one year into his four-year extension," Ballentine wrote. "The Jets are uniquely positioned to help the Dolphins out. They have $93.7 million in cap space, which is plenty to take on a significant portion of Tagovailoa's contract before cutting it in 2027 with little additional cost.

"That would help the Jets win now while adding to their draft pick stockpile and showing some creativity in navigating their rebuild under Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey."

Salary dump trades are quite rare in the NFL, but this could work for the Jets. They would be giving the Dolphins quite a bit of salary relief in terms of Tagovailoa's contract, but it's the additional picks the Jets would land in the trade that would make this trade worth it.

The Jets could look to draft Dante Moore at pick No. 2. They could start Tagovailoa for a year or two while Moore develops. Pair this with the additional draft capital coming in the deal and the Jets would be set up for future success.

It seems quite unlikely, but the idea makes a bit more sense than it seems on the surface.

More NFL: Jets Tabbed 'Best Fit' For Generational QB Prospect

