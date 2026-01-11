Jets Tabbed 'Best Fit' For Generational QB Prospect

The New York Jets were one of the worst teams in the league this season. Their offense was lacking in a big way, as their quarterback position was a disaster. Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and Brady Cook all struggled for New York.

But they weren't bad enough to land the Jets the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. As a result, the Jets are selecting with the No. 2 overall pick, which doesn't sound too bad, but it could come back to haunt New York.

FanSided's Wynston Wilcox suggested the Jets would be the best fit for quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana this offseason. But there's a chance the Jets

Jets likely won't be able to land Fernando Mendoza despite being the perfect fit

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) pose for photographs Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m not sure if the New York Jets end their playoff woes with Fernando Mendoza, but I could see why adding Mendoza would bring optimism to East Rutherford," Wilcox wrote. "They had some major issues on offense and their defense was wildly inconsistent, but they have a good enough foundation. Mendoza and Garrett Wilson would become a connection that fuels this offense and gets them on track. I’m not saying the Jets are a quarterback away, but with Mendoza, they might finally look like a respectable team."

Mendoza would fit perfectly with the Jets. He's the clear top prospect in the draft with the size, accuracy, and arm strength that could make any quarterback coach happy. Mendoza is an elite talent with even higher potential. But it's very unlikely the Jets will be able to land him.

As stated above, the Jets have the No. 2 overall pick while the Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick. The Raiders also need a quarterback and as stated above, Mendoza is the clear top talent in the draft.

Mendoza will likely land with the Raiders with the first pick in the draft. This will leave the Jets with prospects like Dante Moore and Ty Simpson at pick No. 2. They could also want to make a move in free agency or on the trade block.

Either way, Mendoza is the perfect fit in New York, but he almost certainly won't land with the Jets.

