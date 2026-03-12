This Weird Rumor Can Be Ignored by Jets Fans

The New York Jets have been very active in free agency. So much so that there has even been some surprising chatter out there about a wide range of free agents, including former New York Pro Bowler Jamal Adams.

On Wednesday night, unsubstantiated rumors and internet speculation was swirling around the Jets and Adams based on the three-time Pro Bowler's name appearing next to the Jets on "Real App."

Also, Adams' Pro Football Focus page says that he's a member of the Jets. As of writing, that is still the case.

It doesn't sound like it's happening

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Of the two, the Pro Football Focus page having Adams as a member of the Jets is more interesting, but likely is a quirk in the system. SNY's Connor Hughes and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shut down the idea of Adams joining the Jets, though, on Thursday night on "Jets Final Drive."

"We've seen the chat and the comments about the Jamal Adams thing," Hughes said. "From my understanding, it's funny because one of my buddies, who is a big Jets fan, texted me about it. Apparently they changed his Pro Football Focus page to say he's with the Jets or something like that. I sent a quick text message over to somebody. I haven't gone as deep to dive into it. But the person had absolutely no idea what I was talking about. So, I don't think that's totally accurate."

Rosenblatt followed.

"I think we can safely assume that Jamal Adams will not be a Jet again," Rosenblatt said.

So, if you're a Jets fan, you can put that little social media crusade away for the time being. Last offseason Adams actually said he would be open to a return on "The Jets Lounge," but it never happened.

"I would be lying to you if I sat here and told you I didn't want to return home (to the Jets)," Adams said last offseason. "I'm not talking about Dallas. I'm talking about New York. I would love to be back with the Jets and obviously finish it the right way. That would be a dream come true."

Regardless, this one doesn't sound like it's happening.