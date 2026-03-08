Jets Fans Get Crushing Offseason Update Ahead of Free Agency

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league and they have no clear direction right now. But there is good news.

The good news is the Jets have all the assets to make a turnaround over the next few years. They have the draft capital to either select their next crop of stars or to trade away to acquire an established group of players. They have five first round picks over the next two years. The Jets also have nearly $75 million of cap space this offseason, which should allow them to spend big in the coming weeks.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently provided a crushing update to Jets fans ahead of free agency. Despite the Jets ranking near the top of the league in cap space, Rosenblatt reported that they're not expected to spend big on any of the top free agents on the market.

Jets not expected to spend big for the top free agents

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Typically, it’s not advisable for a team to build its roster through expensive free-agent signings," Rosenblatt wrote. "More often than not, that approach fails — even if there’s an occasional outlier, like the New England Patriots this past season. Mougey is not someone who believes in shopping at the top of free agency.

"He’s a prudent GM who believes in building through the draft, as well as another truth that many in the NFL — including, previously, the organization he now leads — have failed to understand for a long time: There is usually a reason players are hitting free agency. Just think about how much it was celebrated when the Jets signed left tackle Tyron Smith in 2024. Smith is a future Hall of Famer. He did not play like one in a Jets uniform."

While it would be fun for the Jets to spend big, it wouldn't make much sense. They don't have a quarterback right now, so it wouldn't be much good to add a big star or two if the team isn't going to be able to compete for a Super Bowl either way.

But they could add some talented young players with the potential to grow and develop over the next three or four seasons. Investing in young free agents makes a lot more sense than going after players like Mike Evans and Trey Hendrickson.

It should be interesting to watch the Jets in free agency over the next few weeks.