NFL Mock Draft: Jets Replace Justin Fields with Franchise QB in Round 2

The New York Jets need to do everything in their power to find a new quarterback this offseason, but the options might be very limited. Justin Fields was signed to a two-year deal last offseason, but the Jets will likely cut ties with him in the coming months.

As a result, they should be diving into the NFL draft, free agency, and the trade market to find a new quarterback. The only issue is there are very few potential franchise starters on the market this offseason. Free agency doesn't have any quarterbacks with superstar potential. There's only one solidified first round quarterback in the NFL draft, Fernando Mendoza, and he's almost certainly going to land with the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 1.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a mock draft for the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. After predicting the Jets would pass on quarterback at picks No. 2, No. 16, and No. 33, Miller projected they would land Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with pick No. 44 in the second round. This is one of the picks acquired in the Quinnen Williams trade last season.

Landing Ty Simpson in Round 2 is the dream for the Jets

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Simpson doesn't have a Round 1 grade on my board, and I couldn't find a single team that would give him one during conversations at the Senior Bowl," Miller wrote. "But with four picks in the first two rounds, the Jets can afford to roll the dice on him as a second-rounder with starter upside. Simpson's lack of size and arm strength could ultimately push him down the board, but his poise and processing skills are NFL-level."

There are a few things to note here. Simpson could go to the Jets at pick No. 16, and nobody would bat an eye. He could also land with the Pittsburgh Steelers or Los Angeles Rams in Round 1. If not, the Jets likely wouldn't pass on him at pick No. 33.

Landing him at pick No. 44 would be the best-case scenario for the Jets. They would be able to draft a star edge rusher at pick No. 2, while using pick No. 16 and pick No. 33 to add weapons to the offense or defense.

Slotting Simpson into a lineup with multiple other rookie stars would be exactly what the Jets need to turn their franchise around. He might not be worth a first-round pick, but he would be the best selection in Round 2.