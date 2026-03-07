NFL Mock Draft: Jets Make Surprising Trade to Select First Round QB

The New York Jets have four of the top 50 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and plenty of roster construction that needs to be done this offseason.

First things first, New York's front office needs to have a plan or at least an idea of what they'll do at quarterback. While it seems like the Jets may be leaning toward a bridge quarterback as they consider the 2027 draft class, nothing is certain. Could the Jets still draft a quarterback with a top-50 pick and trade him next offseason if he shows promise?

Selecting a quarterback in the first round rather than the second round of the draft is crucial for teams due to the fifth-year option included in the prospect’s contract. The Jets followed that exact idea on CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson's mock draft, trading up to pick No. 30 to select a first-round quarterback.

Round 1, Pick 2: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Everyone knows that the Las Vegas Raiders are planning on selecting Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first pick in the draft, which leaves the Jets with the first real pick at No. 2.

"The Jets are in no position to be rolling the dice on a high-end prospect like Arvell Reese, mostly because they're in we absolutely have to win right now mode -- and those words are in all caps and bold when talking about second-year coach Aaron Glenn," Wilson wrote. "Reese has a chance to be really special. David Bailey has a chance to be really special … next season."

Wilson is correct in saying that there may be pressure on Glenn and his staff to improve in 2026, but that improvement might not be reflected directly in the wins-and-losses category. It seems like the front office and ownership are in agreement that the long-term quarterback search may take up to two offseasons, but taking Bailey is the safe pick at No. 2 because of his potential to impact the game immediately.

Round 1, Pick 16: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

"This would be an outstanding start to the draft for the Jets, who land edge rusher David Bailey at No. 2 and then find Lemon staring them in the face here," Wilson said. "Lemon reminds me (and a lot of folks, it turns out) of Amon-Ra St. Brown, which is music to Garrett Wilson's ears."

While many criticized Lemon for his dramatic pre-draft media appearances and speculated that he may have underperformed in team interviews, it’s undeniable that he demonstrated his skills and looked sharp on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium last Saturday.

Lemon is an explosive playmaker with an elite ability to create separation on every play. Pairing Lemon with Wilson positions the New York passing offense as one of the most dangerous passing offenses in the NFL, as long as they get the quarterback position correct.

Round 1, Pick 30: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"The Jets have already landed David Bailey and Makai Lemon with their two first-rounders," Wilson wrote. "Now they move up four spots to get their QB. I wouldn't be surprised if Simpson ends up being the target at No. 16, but for now, the Jets make three first-round selections."

Simpson, as Wilson mentioned, could realistically be available at No. 16, given his impressive performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. But securing him in the late first round and obtaining the fifth-year option would be a win for the Jets.

New York holds pick No. 33 and could either combine it with their early fourth-round pick (No. 103) this year or send a 2027 third-round pick to trade up for Simpson. Either way, getting a quarterback at No. 30 if they plan to pick one later on is a win.