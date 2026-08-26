Why the Jets Are More Bullish Than Ever About Omar Cooper Jr.'s Rookie Outlook

When it comes to rookie wide receivers, it's easy to overlook how difficult a start it can be for first-round picks.

In 2021, Ja'Marr Chase went through weeks of concentration drops that resulted in many wondering if he would end up as a bust. The fifth-overall pick went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Jerry Rice went through a rough rookie campaign, but ended up being the greatest non-quarterback to grace a football field.

Those types of comparisons may be hard for Jets wideout Omar Cooper Jr. to match, but it shows a clear indication that any concern for the 30th overall pick is overblown at this point in camp.

Especially after a strong week of practice and an appearance with the starting unit in Friday's preseason finale against the Giants.

"I'm not surprised at the plays that he made in the game, and I know they're limited, but he's made some plays," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Cooper on Monday. "His personality and type of player he is... that's just going to happen anyways because he's not going to be the guy that sits back and not do the things to help himself get better."

Like many young first-round picks, a slow start to camp has not hurt Cooper's standing.

If anything, recent standout showings prove Cooper is right on track for an impactful season.

Jets have every reason to believe in Omar Cooper Jr.

Cooper's preseason stat line so far (three catches for 40 yards) doesn't seem to be much for a first-round pick.

Omar Cooper Jr. has had a quiet preseason so far, but that doesn't mean that Jets fans should be disappointed. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the combined totals of rookie receivers taken above him (Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson) are significantly less. In fact, neither of the three other first-round picks has a reception through the preseason, with Lemon and Tyson dealing with camp injuries.

The mere fact that he's been on the field and impactful is a good sign for Cooper as the 2026 season rolls on. There will be less of a catch-up period the rookie will need to go through. That reality was felt most of all by his quarterback.

"I think Omar is a guy who came in right away and has been a true professional," quarterback Geno Smith said. "He studies; he works. He's always in the right places. He's taken advantage of his opportunities when they come, and he's a guy who I think is going to continue to get better every single day just by the way that he works."

By the end of camp, organizations want to see rookie prospects start showing their skills. They want to see consistent improvement throughout the month. In the case of Cooper, he has done that and more.

The former Indiana Hoosier has shrugged off a position battle with Isaiah Williams to show the capable route-runner and sure-handed receiver the Jets were bullish on trading up for in the first round of April's draft. With each passing practice, he continues to find a way to make big plays, just as he did in Indiana.

And Cooper seems primed and ready for a major impact with the Jets to kick off his rookie campaign.

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