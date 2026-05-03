How Many Jets Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026—and Where?

By all accounts, the New York Jets had one of the best drafts in recent history, which fans hope will lead to more wins in 2026 and beyond.

Last year, the Jets received contributions from several rookies, including two Day 3 selections in Azareye’h Thomas and Francisco Mauigoa. New York will be hoping for the same thing from this year’s Day 3 picks, as those are the guys who could be future building block pieces.

That being said, let's take another look at the Jets’ draft class. But from the lens of who will make an impact next season and what their role will be on offense or defense.

1. David Bailey

It’s only right that we start with the Jets’ first pick, David Bailey. The former Texas Tech star pass rusher is joining a Jets’ pass rush unit that added a couple of new faces in Joseph Ossai and Kingsley Enagbare in free agency to pair with Will McDonald IV.

The Jets desperately needed to add more firepower off the edge, as they recorded only 26 sacks in 2025 (the second-fewest total in the NFL). Bailey will certainly help in that department, as he was a game-wrecker with the Red Raiders last year. He racked up 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 14 games.

Granted, college stats should be taken with a grain of salt because NFL competition is different than playing in the Big 12. But seeing that type of production from Bailey with his skill set, he should be a factor this season.

McDonald IV, who had his fifth-year option exercised, should likely start at ROLB after compiling 8.5 sacks last season. However, Ossai, who was signed to a three-year deal, will factor into the mix.

As for LOLB, Bailey should be the starter, as Kingsley Enagbare is more of a rotational pass rusher than a starter. In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, he started in 21 games. If Bailey is thrust into a starting role as an outside linebacker or defensive end, depending on the package, it should give this defense a much-needed jolt of explosiveness.

2. Kenyon Sadiq

New Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq warms up before a game in college. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even though the Jets have Mason Taylor, whom they took in the second round last year, they decided to add more weapons at tight end with Sadiq at No. 16 overall.

The belief heading into the NFL draft was that the Jets would go wide receiver with their second first-round pick to give Garrett Wilson a running mate. But New York went with the best offensive player available in Sadiq, who can do a little bit of everything on the field, and will likely become New York’s TE1.

Last season, despite the instability at QB and injury, Taylor turned in 44 receptions (65 targets) for 369 yards and a touchdown. There’s no reason to think that Sadiq, with his athleticism and speed, can’t top those numbers if everything goes according to plan.

Now, new offensive coordinator Frank Reich will have the fun job of trying to get both on the field to maximize their skills, but with a QB like Geno Smith, who will target the TE, it should help out everyone involved.

What also helps Sadiq heading into his rookie year is that New York doesn’t have a deep, wide receiver unit. It’s quite unproven after Wilson, so guys like Cooper Jr. and Mitchell will be looking to prove themselves, while Sadiq could be flexed out in the passing game.

3. Omar Cooper Jr.

The Jets jumped back towards the end of the first round to draft Cooper, who has the talent to be their WR2 immediately this upcoming season. Now, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t dismiss Adonai Mitchell, who came over in the Sauce Gardner trade last year, and had a few games where he flashed.

However, for him to establish himself as a starter, Mitchell has to show more consistency. That said, with his speed, Mitchell can create an explosive play inside or on the outside. The same can be said for Cooper, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and has drawn comparisons to Deebo Samuel.

Cooper is a guy that you want to get the ball in his hands and let him go to work, as he can get yards after the catch. And not only that, he’s not afraid to make the tough catches across the middle of the field, which will make him a fan favorite and a go-to target for Smith.

Jets fans watched a host of different wide receivers last season, including Josh Reynolds, John Metchie III, and Allen Lazard. The hope is that there won’t be a revolving door at WR, and that Wilson, Cooper Jr., and Mitchell will be the starting trio when Week 1 kicks off.

4. D’Angelo Ponds

New Jets arrival D'Angelo Ponds during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With their only second-round pick, the Jets took Ponds, who has drawn comparisons to Aaron Glenn. Even though he’s only 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds, Ponds isn’t afraid and willing to get physical, whether he’s playing on the outside or making a tackle in the running game.

Now, with the Jets already having Brandon Stephens, Azareye’h Thomas, and Nashon Wright, there isn’t much room for more to start on the outside. However, his ball skills and size could be perfect in the slot.

Before the NFL draft, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was on track to be the starting nickel. Brownlee, who was traded to the Jets during the first month of the last season, appeared in seven games with Gang Green. Brownlee had 36 combined tackles, two pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a tackle for loss.

He also had a 71.1 completion percentage when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, but did not allow a single receiving touchdown, and had an 83.7 passer rating. According to Pro Football Focus, Brownlee had a 49.5 coverage grade but was solid in run defense with a 77.7 grade.

Brownlee had his 2025 season cut short by a season-ending hip injury, which put him on injured reserve in December. Now with Ponds in the mix, Brownlee slides back into a reserve role more than likely, which isn’t a bad spot coming off injury. That said, the rookie cornerback has a chance to revamp this passing defense, which didn’t have a single interception in 2025.

5. Darrell Jackson Jr.

If there’s a Jets’ Day 3 pick that could make an impact in 2026, it's Jackson Jr. The Jets addressed the defensive line in March, acquiring T’Vondre Sweat in the Jermaine Johnson II trade.

Sweat will play alongside Harrison Phillips, giving New York some stability after trading away Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. However, the depth behind those guys isn’t great, which means Jackson Jr. has an opportunity to make himself a fixture in the rotation.

The former Florida State defender still needs some fine-tuning as a pass rusher, but as a run stopper, he can step right in and help immediately. Last season, Jackson Jr. had 24 run stops, which isn’t too shabby, considering he had 79 over his five-year career.

With the Jets already having an abundance of pass rushers, Jackson and the rest of the interior defensive linemen will be tasked with closing down rushing lanes and collapsing the pocket. If that happens, New York’s defense will be in a much better spot than they were one year ago.