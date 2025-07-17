Jim Harbaugh Had the Most Jim Harbaugh Line About Chargers Starting Training Camp
Another season of football means another season of Jim Harbaugh-isms. And lucky for us, we've already got our first line to kick things off.
Speaking ahead of the official start of Chargers training camp on Thursday, an unsurprisingly excited Harbaugh used his typical wit and wisdom to convey his feelings about a new season ... and his hope that said feelings don't overwhelm him too early.
"I'll see if I can't get through the whole day [without] being emotionally hijacked. It's emotional in a great way," Harbaugh said, per Los Angeles Times reporter Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
It's a classic Harbaugh line, but not as good as his opener last season: "Feels like being born. Feels like coming out of the womb, you know?" he told reporters on Day 1 of camp.
Also on Thursday, Harbaugh detailed the following for the media in attendance: meeting seven presidents and the late Pope Francis; never getting a hole-in-one; pitching against Barry Bonds in high school, and catching 22 foul balls over the course of his life. So really just a typical day at Chargers HQ.
The coach's one-liners and other commentary are unique, for sure, but they also convey his love of both his team and the game. Plus, it keeps us viewers and reporters entertained during press conferences, so we can't rag too much.
Looking forward to another great season of quotes and stories from the master himself.