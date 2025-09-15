J.J. McCarthy Injury Has NFL Analyst Concerned About His Future
J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2, and as a result, the Minnesota Vikings could be without their starting quarterback for several weeks. It also has one NFL analyst worried about McCarthy’s future.
On Monday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky expressed concern for McCarthy, given how many games he has missed since the Vikings selected him with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
"It's concerning. He's missed 18 games and played in two. At some point, young quarterbacks need to get on the field," Orlovsky said. "This is an organization and a team very good, roster top to bottom, very good, and they have entrusted the future of the team in his hands. And while J.J. has a ton of experience, certainly in his playing time in college ... he needs to be on the field just to feel the speed of the pass rush, to feel the speed of how windows in the NFL are closing faster than college."
His full comments are below.
It's a legitimate concern. McCarthy missed all of last season due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. Sam Darnold started for Minnesota and led the team to the playoffs. Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, leaving the team's offense in McCarthy's hands.
In Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, McCarthy struggled for three quarters before leading a stunning comeback in the fourth. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards, with two passing touchdowns, one interception, and a rushing touchdown. He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after the 27-24 victory.
Week 2 was a wake-up call for the young quarterback. In an ugly 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, McCarthy completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The sprained ankle added injury to insult.
Depending on how his ankle heals, McCarthy could be almost midway through his second season before he returns, and would only have two mediocre starts under his belt. Orlovsky is right to be concerned about his future. He's still learning on his job, but is leading a team built to contend in the NFC.