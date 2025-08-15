J.J. McCarthy Snuck in an Ohio State Zinger While Complimenting Rookie Teammate
The Vikings took guard Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the draft this year hoping to bolster their offensive line to protect first year starter J.J. McCarthy. While the season is still a few weeks away, Jackson has already turned in one of the best offensive lineman highlights of the year.
During a scrimmage against the Patriots on Wednesday, Jackson provided some incredible blocking downfield on a play that resulted in an Aaron Jones touchdown against the New England defense. Jackson blocked defenders about 35 and 40 yards past the line of scrimmage on the play leaving everyone impressed. Including his quarterback.
Asked about the play on Thursday, McCarthy had to tip his cap to Jackson, even though he did go to Ohio State.
"I absolutely love it," McCarthy said with a huge smile. "You know, us Michigan guys, we get a little skeptical of the kind of mentality and the tough guy-ness of Ohio State, but he absolutely proved it. It was a sight to see and I just love how fired up he got after that too."
If the Vikings are going to have a successful season there will need to be much more appreciation between the two sides of this rivalry going forward. At least among any former participants stationed in Minneapolis.