J.J. McCarthy Starts Vikings' Offseason Program With No Limitations
After missing his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus torn in the preseason, J.J. McCarthy is expected to be the starter for the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.
McCarthy made a big step in his recovery process on Monday by attending the team's first day of the offseason program. And, it sounds like McCarthy won't have any limitations on him during workouts.
"I think he's ready to hit the ground running as of today," coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.
McCarthy's progress in the offseason will be huge as he prepares to make his official NFL debut this fall. He's been working out with the team for the past three months to get his body ready for the season. He said last month that he feels 100%.
The quarterback admitted recently that the Vikings haven't told him he's the starter for this upcoming season, but he's presumed to be since he was supposed to be the 2024 starter before his season-ending injury.
Right now, Minnesota only has Brett Rypien alongside McCarthy in the quarterback room. Aaron Rodgers was a possible addition for some of the offseason before the Vikings decided to move on from the race for the veteran quarterback. The team could still be eyeing some other veteran quarterbacks to sign as potential backups for McCarthy.