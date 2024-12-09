J.J. Watt Showing His Son How to Twirl a Terrible Towel Was Such a Wholesome Moment
J.J. Watt has embraced life as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan in retirement.
Watt, the former Houston Texan for the great majority of his career before he spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, attended the Steelers 27-14 win at home Sunday over the Cleveland Browns with his young son, Koa. The pair cheered on J.J.'s brother and Koa's uncle, Steelers' All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt.
Early in the second quarter, CBS' broadcast caught J.J. demonstrating how to wave a Terrible Towel, a must for any Steelers fan.
The Terrible Towel has been a Steelers tradition since the 1975 season, created by former broadcaster Myron Cope.
After the adorable father-son moment was captured on camera, J.J. took to X (formerly Twitter) to show that Koa picked up a thing or two and was working on his skills. An impressive multitasking display as he watched The Grinch on a laptop in the midst of the sea of yellow.
The broadcast also showed J.J.'s cheers after a Steelers' interception from defensive lineman and fellow Wisconsin alum Keeanu Benton.
T.J. recorded four tackles, including one for a loss, in the win. J.J. ensured that Koa did his part to help his uncle's team come out on top.
The Steelers advanced to 10-3 as they sit atop the AFC North. Pittsburgh travels to Philadelphia next week to play the Eagles (11-2) Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET.