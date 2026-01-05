Joe Flacco Gives Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Special Gift After Likely Last Bengals Game
Joe Flacco’s time with the Bengals is likely over, but it’s a time he’ll always cherish.
The veteran quarterback was traded to Cincinnati mid-season from the Browns, and he currently doesn’t have a home for 2026. Despite expressing desire to remain with the Bengals next season, there’s a good chance the team won’t retain him. He filled the void when Joe Burrow was hurt, and now Burrow is back.
Before leaving the team after Sunday’s game, though, Flacco left behind a few signed jerseys to his teammates, specifically to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who both requested the jerseys.
“I meant everything I wrote on those jerseys. They were special to play with,” Flacco said. “I don’t throw around words lightly.”
How sweet.
As for the future, Flacco doesn’t plan on retiring this offseason. He does expect to be more selective with his selections if NFL teams begin calling him up. While he would love to stay in Cincinnati, he knows that isn’t really feasible.
“Yeah, I've thought about it, but not in any significant way because it's tough to kind of really see what's going to happen because you've kind of got to sit back and wait and see to a certain extent,” Flacco said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I mean, I want to play, but I also think that there's probably certain situations that are good for me and certain situations that maybe aren't. I've got to sit down and maybe think that through a little bit.
“I could see a world where I come back here. Who knows what that is? But yeah, listen, I love it here.”
If Flacco’s time in Cincinnati is truly over, then he leaves the franchise on the best of terms with his fellow teammates.