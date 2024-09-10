John Harbaugh's Recent Comments About Derrick Henry Will Upset Fantasy Managers
Running back Derrick Henry shined in his Baltimore Ravens debut last Thursday, but coach John Harbaugh may be limiting his touches in the future.
Henry carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards and one touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy football managers were happy with his Week 1 performance, but Henry might not touch the ball as much in future games based on one statement from Harbaugh on Monday.
"We didn't bring Derrick [Henry] to be the guy that gets the ball 30 times a game," Harbaugh said. "He's done that before. That's really not the plan."
Harbaugh explained that he plans to mix up the offense throughout the season. Not one player will be the star of each game, but there will be a variety. He isn't completely shutting down Henry.
"I think that evaluation [of the run game] will be best made over the course of the season, and I'm very confident there's going to be games where Derrick is going to go for 100-plus [yards] or more, and you're going to be asking me why Zay [Flowers] only got two catches," Harbaugh said.
Fantasy competitors will see how Henry fares in the Ravens' Week 2 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.