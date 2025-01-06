Jordan Addison's Dad Had Scathing Review of Vikings' Costly Week 18 Loss to Lions
In the Minnesota Vikings' 31–9 loss to the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Jordan Addison finished the game with just one reception for zero yards. Addison's dad, Rolando Addison Sr., was displeased with the Vikings' performance against the Lions, and expressed his displeasure on X, going in on the play of his son's team.
"6 targets 1 reception 0 yards," Rolando wrote. "I want pushups the plane ride back nonstop. The defense needs to do them with you for allowing Gibbs to get 4 touchdowns. Also KOC can do them with ya because he got out coached."
The Vikings offense had their worst game of the season, scoring their fewest points of the year. They failed to score a touchdown on four trips to the red zone, and instead settled for three field goals. Quarterback Sam Darnold was under duress throughout the game, and missed several of his receivers on throws he would normally complete. This included Darnold missing an open Addison on fourth-and-goal early in the third quarter.
Defensively, the Vikings could not stop the rushing attack from Jahymr Gibbs, who finished the game with four touchdowns. The Lions scored 21 unanswered points to close out the game, and prevented the Vikings from winning the NFC North or claiming the No. 1 seed.
The Vikings will have to try to rebound next week, when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for their wild-card matchup.