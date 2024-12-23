SI

Jordan Love Embraces Funny 'Toyotathon' Conspiracy Theory With Perfect Sweater

Andy Nesbitt

Jordan Love had some fun with this conspiracy theory.
/ Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Jordan Love is playing some of his best football of the season recently and it has come at a perfect time, as the 10-4 Green Bay Packers are right in the thick of the NFC postseason race heading into Monday night's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Fans have come up with a funny reason for Love's success and it has nothing to do with studying defenses or working on his fundamentals. Instead, fans have noticed a trend that the QB seems to always play better during Toyotathon.

Yes, you read that correctly. Love seems to shine once Toyota begins its annual holiday sales event. This year's Toyotathon runs from Nov. 15 thru Jan. 6. The Packers have won four of their five games since the start of the sale and Love has been a big reason why:

Here's a look at his career stats vs. his stats during Toyotathon, which again is only about six weeks a year:

Love has caught wind of this funny theory and celebrated it with a perfect sweater:

Packers fans might want Toyota to extend the sale through mid-February.

