Josh Allen Embraced a Devastated Aaron Rodgers After Bills Beat Jets
The Buffalo Bills won an ugly game against the New York Jets on Monday night, 23-20. Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers both turned in some spectacular plays, but Allen came out on top while Rodgers spent a large portion of the game sitting on the bench appearing to contemplate his life's biggest decisions.
After the game the two met on the field to exchange the traditional classy quarterback handshake, but Rodgers just seemed to be going through the motions. Perhaps it was the final game-deciding interception or the multiple times the Bills defense made him finish a play laying on the MetLife Stadium turf. Either way, he had much less to say after the loss than he had in previous meetings with his Buffalo counterpart.
As many have pointed out, this is what being a New York Jets player will do to you. There's a reason Rodgers was compared to Kendall Roy after the game while Allen maintains that Andy Dwyer energy.