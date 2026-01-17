Josh Allen Fumble With Two Seconds to Play Costs Bills Three Points vs. Broncos
Josh Allen played a pretty solid first half in the divisional round against the Denver Broncos on Saturday—until the end of the second quarter.
After the Buffalo defense surrendered a touchdown with 22 seconds left, coach Sean McDermott opted to get aggressive on offense with no timeouts remaining to try and get into field goal range.
Allen, in the shotgun on a first down from Buffalo's 30-yard-line, took off downfield on a scramble and picked up 12 yards. But after failing to get down, Allen lost the ball as he was being wrapped up by Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto—and the Broncos recovered the fumble with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Allen didn't have a playoff turnover in his last six postseason games, but his fumble was a costly one, as it handed Denver three points when kicker Wil Lutz nailed a 50-yard field goal to end the half.
“Yeah we tried to be aggressive,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “Get one shot ... If it wasn't there just throw it away. We gotta take care of the ball.”
But the turnover woes followed the Bills out of the locker room after halftime.
Bills fumble on second play from scrimmage in second half
On just the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Allen never saw Bonitto coming from the blind side—and the Broncos linebacker forced another fumble with a strip sack of Allen.
While Denver's offense failed to capitalize on the turnover with a touchdown, Lutz tacked on another three points off of a Buffalo turnover to extend the Broncos' lead to 23-10.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.Follow RunTMC1213