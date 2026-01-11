Josh Allen Leads Bills to Thrilling Win Over Jaguars Thanks to Wild Tush Push Play
The NFL playoffs are off to a thrilling start, with wild-card games coming down to the final minutes. Sunday afternoon’s Bills–Jaguars matchup was no different.
There was a total of six lead changes in the AFC showdown, four of those coming in the fourth quarter alone, with Buffalo coming out on top thanks to Josh Allen’s first postseason game-winning drive. With four minutes left in the game, the Bills pushed the ball down the field while trailing 24–20.
With just over a minute left, the Bills pulled off one of the longest tush pushes in NFL history. On a fourth-and-1 play Allen pushed the ball 10 yards to the 1-yard line to set Buffalo up for a first-and-goal.
The Bills repeated their strategy by using another tush push for Allen to score the game-winning touchdown. With the extra point, the Bills went up 27–24 with a minute left.
Jacksonville had a chance to tie the game or win outright, but Trevor Lawrence’s first pass of the drive was an intercepted by Buffalo's Cole Bishop to end the game.
Sunday’s victory was Allen’s first postseason road game win in his career. He finished the game by completing 28-of-35 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 33 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Bills will now wait to see who they will face in the divisional round next weekend. They could play the Broncos, Steelers or Texans, all depending how the rest of the AFC wild-card games turn out.