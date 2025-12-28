SI

Josh Allen Found Perfect Christmas Gift to Beef Up His Offensive Linemen

The Bills quarterback knows how to keep his protectors happy.

Mike Kadlick

Josh Allen had quite the Christmas gift for his offensive linemen.
/ Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Josh Allen knows what it takes to keep his offensive linemen happy.

Amid an 11–4 2025 season that has the Bills back in the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year, their quarterback leaned into one of the NFL’s best traditions—gifting his protectors quite the treat for the holidays.

As shared on social media by Buffalo tackle Alec Anderson’s wife, Alysha Monet, Allen surprised each Bills lineman with cuts of meat that totaled a quarter of a cow.

Check it out:

That’s a lot of beef.

As a unit, Buffalo’s offensive line has led them to an NFL-best 158.9 rushing yards per game, as well as the third most total yards per game (373.1) and points per game (28.9).

Now, thanks to Allen, they’ll be beefed up for another postseason run as they hope to get back to their first Super Bowl since 1993.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

