Josh Allen Found Perfect Christmas Gift to Beef Up His Offensive Linemen
Josh Allen knows what it takes to keep his offensive linemen happy.
Amid an 11–4 2025 season that has the Bills back in the playoffs for a seventh consecutive year, their quarterback leaned into one of the NFL’s best traditions—gifting his protectors quite the treat for the holidays.
As shared on social media by Buffalo tackle Alec Anderson’s wife, Alysha Monet, Allen surprised each Bills lineman with cuts of meat that totaled a quarter of a cow.
Check it out:
That’s a lot of beef.
As a unit, Buffalo’s offensive line has led them to an NFL-best 158.9 rushing yards per game, as well as the third most total yards per game (373.1) and points per game (28.9).
Now, thanks to Allen, they’ll be beefed up for another postseason run as they hope to get back to their first Super Bowl since 1993.