Josh Allen Plays Catch With Young Bills Fan on Sideline in Heartwarming Moment

Karl Rasmussen

Josh Allen throws a football with a young Bills fan before a preseason game. / Screenshot via Paige Pullman on X
The Buffalo Bills will be taking the field Sunday evening for a preseason showdown against the Chicago Bears. Although Josh Allen isn't expected to see much of the field, the Bills' superstar quarterback was still getting some throws in before kickoff.

Allen wasn't throwing with a member of Buffalo's staff or any of his teammates, however. Instead, Allen was playing catch with an excited young member of Bills Mafia, who was lucky enough to be on the sideline as the team warmed up.

Allen and the young fan threw the ball back and forth a few times, while some other Bills fans cheered them on happily. Have a look at the wholesome moment below.

There's not too many kids that can boast that they've had the chance to throw a football with Josh Allen before a game. The league's reigning MVP made a lifelong memory for one lucky fan, showing yet again why he's treated like royalty in West New York.

Karl Rasmussen
Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

