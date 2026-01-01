Josh Allen’s Status For Bills’ Season Finale in Doubt Due to Foot Injury
The Bills officially lost out on their chance at a sixth-straight AFC East title last Sunday with their loss to the Eagles, and in turn, may be taking things a little differently heading into Week 18.
Buffalo sits at 11–5 on the season and will take on the Jets at the Meadowlands this coming Sunday. As currently things stand, the Bills can either land the No. 5, 6, or 7 seed in the AFC playoffs, depending on how results unfold across the league.
Despite the stakes, it appears the team may opt to rest star quarterback Josh Allen. Allen injured his foot in Buffalo’s Week 16 win over the Browns, but played through it in last Sunday’s loss. He's yet to practice this week, however, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, his status for Sunday remains in doubt.
The insider noted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that given Allen’s absence at practice, “it is now setting up for him to rest during Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Jets.”
Should Allen fail to suit up, it would be veteran backup Mitch Trubisky getting the start for the Bills at MetLife Stadium.
Should Buffalo lose on Sunday afternoon, it would automatically fall to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs. A win would put them in contention for either the No. 5 or 6 seed, barring several other different outcomes around the AFC.