Josh Allen's Wild Touchdown Recreated in Epic Snow Sculpture Before Bills-Ravens Game
In one of the most memorable plays of the 2024 NFL regular season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, after passing the ball to wide receiver Amari Cooper, caught the ball back on a lateral and ran it in for a touchdown, complete with a picturesque dive for the end zone in the snow during a December win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Before the Bills' divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens, upstate New York caricature artist Eric Jones found the perfect way to recreate Allen's cool touchdown: with a gigantic snow sculpture. And not just any snow sculpture, but one that features Allen donning a Superman cape.
Located in a parking lot in the town of Springville, N.Y., the Allen sculpture is 12 feet wide, nine feet tall and was created from 500 cubic feet of snow, according to The Springville Journal.
It's fitting that Jones sculpted a cape on Allen's back, as the 28-year-old quarterback was often the Bills' biggest hero during the team’s stellar season, and is among the favorites to take home the NFL MVP award.
And for Jones, the 2023 Guinness World Record Holder for the World's Largest Jack-o'-Lantern, it's not the first time he's remade a memorable Allen moment in powder.
Back in 2023, Jones created a snow sculpture of—what he and the rest of Bills fans deemed as—an apparent missed horsecollar tackle penalty involving Allen during a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
But, in terms of Allen snow sculptures, this most recent one might be Jones's magnum opus.
Bills Mafia is hoping that Allen brings his cape to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, when Buffalo and Baltimore kickoff in the divisional round at 6:30 p.m. ET.