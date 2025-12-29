Josh Allen Underwent X-Rays After Bills' Narrow Loss to Eagles
Josh Allen and the Bills came up just short in their attempt to stage a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback against the Eagles on Sunday, opting to go for a two-point conversion and a win as opposed to a game-tying extra point. They failed on the conversion as Allen overthrew an open Khalil Shakir in the end zone.
After the 13–12 defeat, Allen quickly went into the x-ray room where he was examined for a potential foot injury. Reporters at Highmark Stadium say he exited the x-ray room minutes later wearing just his socks.
Prior to undergoing the x-ray, Allen had briefly spoken to reporters and made clear that his foot was fine and that it didn’t impact him during the game.
Allen entered Sunday’s game nursing an injury to his right foot, and it seemed to have an impact on his performance throughout the night, though he did rush for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On the final play, Allen struggled to navigate a collapsing pocket, which forced him to rush his throw to Shakir.
Coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters after the game and was asked about Allen’s foot. McDermott said that Allen was “sore” but indicated that x-rays on his foot were negative.
Of course, Allen’s health will be paramount for Buffalo as the regular season winds down and the playoffs get underway. The Bills are 11–5 following the loss to Philadelphia, officially conceding the AFC East to the Patriots. They host the three-win Jets in Week 18 in the regular-season finale,