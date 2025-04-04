Julio Jones Announces Official Retirement Decision After 13 NFL Seasons
Atlanta Falcons great Julio Jones did not suit up for an NFL team in 2024, and on Friday made his retirement official. One of the great wide receivers of the 2010s, Jones will hang up his cleats after 13 years in the league.
Jones made the announcement official on the "Squad" app, as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Today I'm announcing my retirement. Started when I was 8 years old, just a kid from Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.
Jones spent most of the video thanking his family, friends, teammates and numerous coaches who helped develop him over the course of his career, including Nick Saban and former Alabama receiver coach Curt Cignetti. He also told a touching anecdote about former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan taking him under his wing during the 2011 lockout, when Jones was just a rookie.
"You went as far as taking me to your home, showing me the playbook, going to fields, going over plays. Thank you, I appreciate you man," Jones said.
Jones made the announcement on April 4 for a reason—it is a special date in Atlanta. "404 Day" is a local celebration of the city's vibrant culture.
"I'm making this announcement today because of the city of Atlanta," Jones said. "Thank you man, I appreciate y'all. It's nothing but love. I'm doing this on 404 day—it was a hell of a ride. ... This was for the city, man, I appreciate you all."
Jones, the No. 6 pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Alabama, made five total All-Pro teams and seven Pro Bowls during his career, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and '18. After leaving Atlanta following the 2020 season, he made one-year stops with the Tennessee Titans ('21), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ('22) and Philadelphia Eagles ('23).
Jones finishes his career with 13,703 receiving yards, good for 16th in NFL history. His 914 receptions ranks 27th and 66 receiving touchdowns rank 61st in league history.
Next up: a very likely trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.