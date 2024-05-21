Justin Fields Gives Massive Respect to Bears GM for Steelers Trade
The Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers was one of the stories of the NFL offseason, but he seems happy in his new surroundings. The Bears shipped the former No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft to the Steelers to make room for 2024's No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. On Tuesday, Fields gave respect to Bears general manager Ryan Poles for how he handled the move.
Fields claimed Poles communicated with his agent and made a deal to send him where he wanted to go. The 25-year-old signal-caller said, "Shoutout to Poles. We communicated to him through my agent and told him where I wanted to be, and this was the place I wanted to be. So he honored that and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at."
This might be a scenario where the move was good for everyone involved. The Steelers got a young quarterback, Fields got a fresh start and the Bears cleared the way for Williams to be the face of the franchise without the possibility of a quarterback controversy.
Pittsburgh also signed Russell Wilson this offseason, and he will compete with Fields for the team's starting job under center. Wilson is coming off two disappointing seasons with the Denver Broncos, while Fields had an uneven three seasons in Chicago.
In 2023, Fields played in 13 games and completed 61.4% of his passes for 2,562 yards, with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt and posted a passer rating of 86.3 and a QBR of 46.1. He also rushed for 657 yards and four more touchdowns.
Talent has never been a question for Fields, he just needs to harness it. He believes Pittsburgh is the place to do that and clearly appreciates Poles sending him there.