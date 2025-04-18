SI

Kadarius Toney Shoots Down NFL Retirement Rumors With Simple Message

Toney dismissed rumors he was retiring to pursue a music career on Friday.

Rumors circulated this week Toney was retiring to pursue a music career / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kadarius Toney spent most of the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns but was cut in December. He has yet to be signed this NFL free agency period, and rumors emerged on Thursday that he was hanging up the cleats in pursuit of a music career.

On Friday, Toney took to his social media to address those rumors and make it clear that he is not retiring.

"Goofies on the net hollerin I'm retiring," Toney posted on his Instagram story. "Just want klout."

Toney was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and his talent has always been tantalizing. It's just rarely been seen on the field. The former Florida Gator has struggled to find a long-term home in the NFL, although he did help the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

For his career, Toney has appeared in 35 games and caught 82 passes for 760 yards and three touchdowns.

Liam McKeone
