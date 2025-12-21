SI

Kenneth Gainwell's Ridiculous TD Catch Left NFL Fans Absolutely Stunned

The Steelers running back scored an improbable touchdown on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick

Kenneth Gainwell somehow scored a touchdown on this play.
Kenneth Gainwell somehow scored a touchdown on this play. / Screenshot via CBS.
Kenneth Gainwell made one of the more improbable plays you’ll ever see on Sunday afternoon.

With the Steelers down by seven and only 11 seconds left in the first half of their game versus the Lions in Detroit, quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw up a prayer to the 26-year-old running back—who was lined up on the outside—and saw it answered.

Gainwell was able to work around linebacker Alex Anzalone in coverage before somehow tracking the ball down as he fell, catching it, and running into the end zone untouched for a touchdown.

Take a look:

An immediate Play of the Year candidate.

Gainwell’s game-tying touchdown left NFL fans stunned

Kenneth Gainwell
Gainwell made one of the more improbable catches on Sunday afternoon. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As truly one of the wilder plays you’ll ever see, Gainwell’s touchdown catch left NFL fans on social media completely stunned. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions to the play that have surfaced across X (formerly Twitter):

The Steelers have since taken the lead heading into the fourth quarter in Detroit.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

