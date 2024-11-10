Kevin Harlan Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Historic TD With Great Taylor Swift Line
It’s safe to say Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has found his midseason form.
After a slow start to the year, Kelce recorded his second touchdown of the season in the Chiefs’ home game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The veteran tight end found the end zone on a fourth-and-goal just before halftime, marking his 76th career touchdown catch.
That grab ties him with Hall-of-Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs franchise history.
To celebrate the moment, CBS announcer Kevin Harlan had the perfect line that appeared to allude to pop star Taylor Swift, who's well known for writing songs about her personal life:
“There it is! The all-time Chiefs leading touchdown receiver! From Mahomes! That will give you something to sing about.”
Kelce has six catches for 53 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos so far. The Chiefs’ 8-0 unbeaten streak is currently looking precarious as Kansas City is down, 14-10, at the half.