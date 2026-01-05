Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement After Browns Firing
The Browns fired coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons with the organization on Monday.
Shortly after the news was announced, Stefanski released a statement expressing his gratitude for the franchise and the fans for trusting in him. He leaves the Browns with a 45-56 overall record and was named Coach of the Year twice.
“After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude,” Stefanski said. “When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms. I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere ‘Thank You’ to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I’d like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success.”
It sounds like Cleveland’s decision to part ways with Stefanski stemmed from the past two seasons in particular, in which the team posted 4–13 and 5–12 records, respectively. It was time for a change.
Stefanski will likely land with a new NFL team this offseason as he becomes a top option for various coach openings. For the Browns, general manager Andrew Berry will lead the search to find Stefanski’s replacement for the 2026 season. The new coach will be the organization’s 11th new one since the 1999 season. Cleveland has struggled to find consistency in coaching and the quarterback position over the past two-plus decades.