Khalil Mack Injury: Chargers Star Leaves Game After Ugly Impact on Left Arm

Mack appeared to injure his elbow while trying to make a tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack left the field after suffering an ugly injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
Khalil Mack had to leave the field after suffering an ugly injury during the Los Angels Chargers' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The four-time All-Pro edge rusher had his left arm bent back awkwardly while trying to tackle Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker. As he reached out to make the play, teammate Troy Dye collided with Mack's outstretched arm, causing the injury.

Mack rushed off the field holding his wrist. After a short stop in the medical tent, he walked back to the locker room.

Video of the injury is below, but be warned, you should not watch if you're squeamish about such things.

The Chargers called it an elbow injury and quickly listed Mack as questionable to return.

Mack started the game hot against the team that originally drafted him with the fifth pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He had a sack on the Raiders' first possession of the game, giving him 12.5 sacks against his old team since they traded him to the Chicago Bears in 2018.

We'll keep you updated on his status as more word comes in.

