Kliff Kingsbury Considered Among Top Candidates for Bears’ Head Coach Job
Two days after the Chicago Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus, multiple potential candidates to replace him have popped up in reports, including Kliff Kingsbury, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The current Washington Commanders offensive coordinator previously worked with Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams while at USC during his senior year last season. It would be an easy connection for Kingsbury and Williams to work together again during the 2025 season.
Even though Kingsbury's tenure with the Arizona Cardinals from 2019–22 ended on a sour note, he seems to be thriving in Washington as the OC and the Bears could easily give him another chance to coach an NFL team.
Kingsbury isn't the only candidate considered for the job right now, of course. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer listed multiple options for the Bears role during Sunday's pre-game show, which included offensive coordinators Arthur Smith, Ben Johnson, Bobby Slowik, Joe Brady, Liam Coen and Drew Petzing. Then, he included some defensive coordinators such as Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, Lou Anarumo and Vance Joseph. Glazer also listed four former coaches without jobs right now: Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll, Mike Vrabel and Robert Saleh.
The Bears will consider most of these candidates once the 2024 season is over. In the meantime, Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will work as the interim coach.