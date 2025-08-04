Kyle Brandt Had the Perfect Joke About ESPN Acquiring NFL Network

Jamie Erdahl: "The Friday news dump, it hits a little different when it involves the Cowboys and Micah Parsons."



Kyle Brandt: "When you said 'Friday news dump,' I thought you were talking about in the media world. But OK, you're talking about the Cowboys. I got it." https://t.co/KaAE8LzDIB pic.twitter.com/5BPlzH7yyg