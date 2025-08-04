Kyle Brandt Had the Perfect Joke About ESPN Acquiring NFL Network
ESPN is adding the NFL's media properties to its portfolio this season which has people very worried about their commercial-free Sunday afternoons. It also means that there's now the possibility of a Wall Streeters reunion between ESPN's new star Peter Schrager and his former co-worker on NFL Network, Kyle Brandt.
On Monday's edition of Good Morning Football, Kyle Brandt referenced the deal and the way the news was treated after he was asked about a Friday news dump involving Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.
"Jamie, when you said Friday news dump I thought you were talking about in the media world," joked Brandt, referencing ESPN's acquisition of the NFL Network and RedZone channel.
While it is a huge sports and media story, the timing of the news coming on a summer Friday was odd, even if it had been in the works for some time. Everyone has questions about how ESPN will handle those properties in the long run. The NFL's decision to move Good Morning Football from New York City to Los Angeles actually drove Schrager to ESPN.