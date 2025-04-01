Kyle Brandt’s Annual Breakdown of the NFL Head Coaches Photo Is a Must-Watch
1. Good Morning Football has undergone major changes over the past year, with the biggest being the departure of original cast member, Peter Schrager, on Monday. ESPN officially announced on Tuesday that Schrager will appear on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Live and SportsCenter. He will make his ESPN debut later this month at the NFL draft.
But GMFB’s now-longest-running cast member, Kyle Brandt, is still there doing his thing, which includes one of his best annual bits: breaking down the annual NFL coaches photo.
Among Brandt’s observations:
On Panthers coach Dave Canales: “Dave Canales in a crisp, crisp fitted crew neck. Oh, YES. He’s nippin’ out a little bit, but it’s working for him.”
On Rams coach Sean McVay: “Sean’s got a tasteful jacket over an off-tone shirt, perfect jeans, clean crisp sneakers and Sean, we know for a fact that when you sat down, you did one of these with the arm so you could show off the watch. Excuse me, the timepiece for people who are wealthy like you.”
On Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: “Don’t tell me dons don’t wear shorts. This one does!”
2. Puck’s John Ourand reports that the NFL will feature three games on Christmas Day, which falls on a Thursday, this season. There will be two games on Netflix during the day and one game on Amazon in the evening.
I’ve seen a lot of people react to this news by saying that the NFL is coming for the NBA when it comes to Christmas Day.
The NFL came for the NBA on Christmas a few years ago it wasn’t even a battle. The NFL, as usual, won and won easily. The Christmas Day games last season weren’t even watchable and still drew more than 24 million viewers each on a streaming service.
3. Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr. dropped one hell of a quote Monday after the Grizzlies lost to the Celtics.
4. If Coastal Carolina would’ve posted this today instead of yesterday, no one would believe it. Actually, most people didn’t believe it even though it was announced on March 31. Fans going to any Coastal Carolina football home game this season will not have to pay for concessions. That’s right, free concessions for all.
Fans can get four items per concession visit (hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks), with no limit on the number of in-game visits.
I’m skeptical this will last, but Coastal Carolina’s VP of athletics and recreation, Chance Miller, says the offer is here to stay.
5. I’m completely fascinated that whoever is in charge of the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden decided on Sunday to bill Jason Biggs as “Actor, American Wedding,” instead of “Actor, American Pie” (which you can see in the second slide below). I would love to know the logic behind this.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It's April Fool's Day. April Fool's Day is an awful day. Everyone thinks they are so creative and funny with their pranks and jokes when they're not.
