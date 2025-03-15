Kyle Juszczyk, Wife Kristin Gleefully Celebrate Fullback's Return to 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk is staying in the Bay Area after all.
A few days after the San Francisco 49ers released Juszczyk, the two parties have agreed on a two-year contract worth $8 million.
Juszczyk, still one of the best fullbacks in all of football who has earned nine consecutive Pro Bowl nods, will suit up in the 49ers' red and gold for his 13th NFL season.
To properly celebrate his return, Juszczyk posted a classic GIF to social media from the 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jordan Belfort announces to the office that he's "not f---ing leaving."
Kristin Juszczyk, who has been married to Kyle since 2019, also posted a heartfelt message to her Instagram account.
"This past week has really made Kyle and I reflect on our past 8 years in the Bay," Juszczyk wrote. "We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here. We feel so incredibly blessed to have called the bay home for the past 8 years. It’s truly been the best years of our lives. Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!! We’re forever Faithful."
Kristin Juszczyk has gained a big following over the years due to her popular custom 49ers clothing designs that she rocks at games. She has also designed and produced custom NFL clothes for other 49ers players, as well as celebrities like actor Taylor Lautner, singer Taylor Swift and basketball phenom Caitlin Clark.
In January 2024, Juszczyk landed an NFL licensing deal allowing her to use NFL logos in her designs for women's apparel.
As for Kyle Juszczyk? He'll get back to the gridiron to pave the way for 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey in 2025 and beyond.