Kyler Murray Made a Brutally Honest Joke About Future With Cardinals
On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced updated plans for building their new training facility, sharing that the 250,000 square-feet center is expected to be completed in 2028. The question will be which players are practicing and using this facility by the time it's open.
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was asked for his reaction to the renderings of the new facility during his media availability on Wednesday.
“It was beautiful, beautiful," Murray responded before joking, "I don't know when it's coming out, but hope I’m here to see it.”
While Murray was joking, there certainly was some truth to his statement as well. After all, bonafide franchise quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen aren't making jokes like that. It's almost a given they will be with their teams in three years from now.
The 2019 No. 1 pick is in his seventh season with the Cardinals, but the team has yet to find consistent success with him at the helm. The Cardinals have made the playoffs and finished with a winning record just once since drafting Murray. He has missed time in multiple seasons due to injury, but he also has not met the expectations that come with being a No. 1 pick.
Murray is currently under contract through the 2028 season, meaning if he remains in Arizona for the remainder of his deal, he will be with the team when the new facility open is expected to open. However, if the Cardinals don't make the playoffs or put up better results over the next couple seasons, they could simply opt to go in another direction at quarterback.
Murray might be joking for now, but his long-term future in Arizona is far from certain.