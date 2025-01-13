Kylie Kelce Told Joe Buck Why So Many Philadelphia Fans Don't Like Him
Joe Buck will call his first playoff game of the year on Monday night, presiding over ESPN's broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Rams wild-card game alongside Troy Aikman. In preparation Buck appeared on coworker Jason Kelce's new late night show this past weekend, where answers were finally given concerning an entire region's dislike of Buck.
Appearing with his wife Michelle across from Kelce, the topic of Philadelphia's strong negative feelings towards Buck was raised. Kelce suggested they tap into a primary source to discover the reason why by calling his wife, Kylie, a Philly native who could shed insight as to why exactly the whole city is united in its anti-Buck stance.
"I was raised in a house where I was taught to dislike Joe Buck," Kylie said. When pressed by her husband for a specific reason why, she had this to say.
"I mean... I was taught that by my father. I very much recognize the pattern in which it seemed as though he was always cheering for the other team," Kylie said. When asked if she had any examples, she responded, "Of course not."
Kelce went on to reveal she was annoyed to learn upon meeting Buck that he was actually a good guy because it went against everything she was taught growing up.
Buck's reputation among the general public has pretty much come full circle at this point. He was generally liked when he started out in the broadcasting game as the energetic son of Jack Buck. Then he eventually wore on the audience and there was a not-insignificant stretch in which he seemed to be everybody's least-favorite announcer. That eventually waned, though, and now at ESPN Buck is broadly appreciated as a top play-by-play talent who has gotten better as the years have gone on.
Not in Philadelphia, though. The bad blood runs deep there. With the Eagles moving onto the divisional round after taking down the Green Bay Packers on Sunday there is an entire city thankful Buck won't be calling their next game.