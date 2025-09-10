Lamar Jackson Apologizes to Bills Fan He Shoved During Week 1 Loss
Lamar Jackson has publicly apologized for shoving a Bills fan during the Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 loss in Buffalo.
The incident occurred after Jackson had hit receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a spectacular 29-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the pair was celebrating near the back of the end zone. A Bills fan hit both players on the helmet, and Jackson responded by shoving him back.
After the game, Jackson took accountability for his actions, saying, "I just let my emotions get the best of me."
On Wednesday, the two-time NFL MVP took things further, apologizing publicly.
"It just happened. I got pushed. I'm like, what? I wasn't even thinking about me being out there on the field," Jackson said. "My apologies to him."
He added, "Just chill next time. You can trash-talk and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself."
Jackson added that he hasn't heard from the NFL about any possible punishment yet.
The fan who made contact with both Hopkins and Jackson has been indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums.
The Ravens wound up losing the game 41–40 after an improbable comeback by the Bills.