Lamar Jackson Had Comical Reason for Why He Was Tyring to Pull Up Pants on Run
Lamar Jackson had another monster game on Sunday, throwing for 290 yards and five touchdowns in the Ravens' 35-14 victory over the lowly New York Giants.
One of his most memorable plays of the day, however, didn't have anything to do with a touchdown. Instead, it came on a funny moment that saw the two-time NFL MVP trying to pull up his pants while running through the Giants' defense.
Look at how he casually used his left hand to make sure his pants stayed up while running for a huge first down late in the second quarter.
So what was going on there? Well, Jackson had a very funny explanation for it after the game:
"I felt like wind was touching my butt you know, so I was trying to keep my tights up, for real," he said. "I felt like my tights got a little loose. I was just trying to keep my pants up. That’s all it was. It was too cold out there."
Too funny. And what an end to his postgame press conference.
The Ravens, who are now 9-5, host the Steelers next Sunday in what should be another classic battle between the two bitter rivals.